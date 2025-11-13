Chelsea star Cole Palmer's long-term 'injury concerns' raised, following absence

“Concerns” have been raised over Chelsea star Cole Palmer's long-term fitness.

The Blues are currently sitting third in the table with 20 points, enjoying a solid start to the season as Enzo Maresca once again looks to bed in a plethora of new signings.

But Palmer has been absent for much of the season, with the Chelsea talisman a real miss for Maresca in recent weeks.

Cole Palmer has 'Injury concerns' at Chelsea, he battles to regain fitness

According to writer Simon Phillips, Palmer was given injections earlier this year to manage a groin injury and continue playing, after picking up the issue last season.

Last month, Maresca claimed the no.10 would be sidelined for six weeks with another groin issue – and now ex-Stamford Bridge hero, Pat Nevin, has spoken of concerns for Palmer.

Palmer played at the Club World Cup (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)

“It is going on a little bit now, and yes, he has played from a young age, and apart from that, there was quite a lot of weight on those young shoulders for quite a long time at Chelsea,” former Nevin told CasinoHawks. “So he was pushed a little bit.

“So it's a concern, not a worry, a concern. Because we've watched it happen to players before, where it has massively affected them. And he's even come back once and had a pretty average time for a while after being utterly brilliant. So, concern more than worry at the moment because he's young and he's capable.

Get the FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“If he was a player where it was all about his pace, I'd be wondering if he'll come back as quick. He's not. He doesn't need that. That's not what makes him special. There are other things that make Cole Palmer very, very special. So he's not right up there with the ones that I would worry about.

“However, if you're talking short term, what Chelsea need or what England need, then it's a different question because what he's got ahead of him, particularly in England, is extraordinary.”

FourFourTwo understands that Chelsea planned for the potential absence of Palmer this autumn, bringing in Facundo Buonanotte, among other,s to alleviate the burden on the England international.

Pat Nevin is concerned about Palmer (Image credit: Roberto Ricciuti/Getty Images)

Palmer might be injured now – but Nevin added that it could be a benefit for the playmaker to go to the World Cup next summer fresher than others.

“You may be injured at the start of the season and you may miss a few months,” the Scotsman explained. “You actually may get a rest. And then you start midway through the season. By the time you come to the World Cup or just before it, you're playing your best football. You're fresh. Everyone else is getting a bit knackered.

Chelsea travel away to Burnley after the international break, as Premier League action resumes.