Is Chelsea's Cole Palmer injured this weekend? Early Premier League injury news

News
By published

Chelsea have been without Cole Palmer for a considerable portion of the season

Chelsea forward Cole Palmer
Chelsea have been without Cole Palmer for much of this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea have been without Cole Palmer for more of this season than they would have liked.

The nonchalant 23-year-old was the Blues' talisman last season, netting 18 goals and providing 14 assists across 52 appearances in all competitions.

Is Cole Palmer injured for Chelsea's visit to Bournemouth?

LEEDS, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 03: Cole Palmer of Chelsea looks on during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Chelsea at Elland Road on December 03, 2025 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Palmer has been a huge miss for the Blues, given his exploits last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea's need for a fit and fighting Palmer was laid bare in their trip to face Leeds United, where they were undone in a 3-1 loss to the recently promoted side.

Thankfully, however, there was at least one positive to take from Elland Road.

Chelsea&#039;s Italian head coach Enzo Maresca (2R) instructs Chelsea&#039;s English midfielder #10 Cole Palmer (R) as he enters the field after being brought on as a substitute during the English Premier League football match between Leeds United and Chelsea at Elland Road in Leeds, northern England, on December 3, 2025. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or &#039;live&#039; services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /

Palmer was brought on by Enzo Maresca as a second-half substitute (Image credit: Getty Images)

That was the return of Palmer, whose last minutes came towards the end of September against Manchester United.

He had been an unused substitute against Arsenal last weekend, but made it onto the pitch against Leeds, playing almost 30 minutes.

"Probably it’s the only good news of the night," Enzo Maresca admitted after the final whistle. "I’m happy for him, he’s back, now he needs to build a little bit the physical condition and he will be important for us, for sure.

"He’s getting better, but he needs to play minutes. Last night, he had more or less half an hour; hopefully, we can give him more in the next game."

The next logical step would see Palmer get around an hour, so barring another freak incident, we could see the attacker start against Bournemouth.

Chelsea forward Cole Palmer

Palmer has been away from the pitch for over two months now (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's opinion, this is massive news for Chelsea, a positive to cling onto as the Leeds result threatens to throw them slightly off course.

The Blues have threatened Premier League title chasers Arsenal and Manchester City this season, even without Palmer for the most part.

He has performed miracles in poorer Chelsea teams than this, so if he can get up to speed with the current iteration of the side, Maresca's men could become a real force.

Palmer is worth €120m, according to Transfermarkt. Chelsea next face Bournemouth, when Premier League action returns this weekend.

Isaac Stacey Stronge
Isaac Stacey Stronge
Freelance Writer

Isaac Stacey Stronge is a freelance football writer working for FourFourTwo, Manchester United and Football League World. He has been a season ticket holder at Stockport County throughout the Hatters’ meteoric rise from the National League North to League One and is a die-hard Paddy Madden fan.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.