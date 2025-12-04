Is Chelsea's Cole Palmer injured this weekend? Early Premier League injury news

Chelsea have been without Cole Palmer for much of this season

Chelsea have been without Cole Palmer for more of this season than they would have liked.

The nonchalant 23-year-old was the Blues' talisman last season, netting 18 goals and providing 14 assists across 52 appearances in all competitions.

But this season hasn't gone to plan for the England international, slowed by a groin injury lay-off, with his absence then extended by a freak accident at home, fracturing his toe in a supposedly EA FC-related incident.

Is Cole Palmer injured for Chelsea's visit to Bournemouth?



Chelsea's need for a fit and fighting Palmer was laid bare in their trip to face Leeds United, where they were undone in a 3-1 loss to the recently promoted side.

Thankfully, however, there was at least one positive to take from Elland Road.



That was the return of Palmer, whose last minutes came towards the end of September against Manchester United.

He had been an unused substitute against Arsenal last weekend, but made it onto the pitch against Leeds, playing almost 30 minutes.

"Probably it’s the only good news of the night," Enzo Maresca admitted after the final whistle. "I’m happy for him, he’s back, now he needs to build a little bit the physical condition and he will be important for us, for sure.

"He’s getting better, but he needs to play minutes. Last night, he had more or less half an hour; hopefully, we can give him more in the next game."

The next logical step would see Palmer get around an hour, so barring another freak incident, we could see the attacker start against Bournemouth.



In FourFourTwo's opinion, this is massive news for Chelsea, a positive to cling onto as the Leeds result threatens to throw them slightly off course.

The Blues have threatened Premier League title chasers Arsenal and Manchester City this season, even without Palmer for the most part.

He has performed miracles in poorer Chelsea teams than this, so if he can get up to speed with the current iteration of the side, Maresca's men could become a real force.

Palmer is worth €120m, according to Transfermarkt. Chelsea next face Bournemouth, when Premier League action returns this weekend.