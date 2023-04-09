'He's always happy': Pep Guardiola on difference between Erling Haaland and Lionel Messi
Haaland's stunning brace in Manchester City's thrashing of Southampton took him to 44 goals in all competitions this term
Erling Haaland returned from injury with a bang on Saturday, bagging a brilliant brace in Manchester City (opens in new tab)'s 4-1 win away to Southampton (opens in new tab) – and, once again, Pep Guardiola has compared his superstar striker to a certain Lionel Messi.
The Norwegian hitman moved onto 30 Premier League goals for the season through a header and a stunning bicycle kick, meaning he's now just four away from Andy Cole and Alan Shearer's joint single-campaign record.
Comparisons with Messi's own extraordinary goalscoring exploits are only natural – but, according to the Guardiola, there is a big difference between the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner – who banged in 211 goals under him at Barcelona (opens in new tab) – and Haaland in terms of character. Speaking after his side's victory at St. Mary's, the City boss said (opens in new tab):
"Haaland is always happy, always smiling. [If] Messi scored two but not three, [he] was a bit sad because he didn't score the third! Erling is all the time in an incredible mood.
"Even in the bad moments in the beginning of this season when people said he couldn't adapt, he arrived at training with a big smile and said hi to everyone. He has had an incredible impact, not just on the pitch – [also] every day in training sessions, in the locker room. I have the feeling that he is so happy with us. He never complains about [being taken off]. He respects me a lot.
"After [hitting a hat-trick in the FA Cup quarter-final win over] Burnley, he was injured and couldn't play against Liverpool, so we know him and have to take care of him. He can score important goals and win games."
Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When Saturday Comes, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and has a soft spot for Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...
