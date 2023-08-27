Liverpool's win at Newcastle 'one of the best' under Klopp, says Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold says the Reds' 2-1 win at Newcastle on Sunday was 'one of the best' under manager Jurgen Klopp and 'a performance for the ages'.

Alexander-Arnold was at fault as Newcastle took the lead after 25 minutes when he failed to control a pass from Mohamed Salah and let in Anthony Gordon to score.

Things then got even tougher for Liverpool when Virgil van Dijk was sent off for bringing down Alexander Isak moments later, but the Reds mounted a late comeback as substitute Darwin Nunez equalised after 81 minutes and then hit a late winner deep into added time to silence St. James' Park and complete an improbable turnaround.

“It was unbelievable, something very special," Trent told Sky Sports after the game. "You come here with a game plan, dictate the play and kill the atmosphere as that's an advantage for them.

“But we had to do it the hard way, a very hard way. We dug deep and pulled together. A performance for the ages, one of our best performances. There was some outstanding performances."

For his part, goalkeeper Alisson Becker said: "You can't underestimate Liverpool even in a game like that. When you play as a unit you can do so many things, make the pitch smaller and play with our quality.

“We said at half-time we would have chances and capable of doing something. We did it. This was one a kind."

Alisson also acted as a translator for Darwin, who said: "I’m very happy, the team did a really good job with one less player on the pitch.

"We worked really hard for these kind of moments, I'm very happy to come in and help the team with two goals. It was a great performance from the team and I’m very happy."

