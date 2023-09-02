Jurgen Klopp insists Mo Salah is 'super committed' to Liverpool after HUGE Saudi bid

Jurgen Klopp has no concerns over Mo Salah's commitment to the Liverpool cause, despite interest from Saudi champions Al-Ittihad in the Egyptian star.

The Reds rejected a £150m bid from Al-Ittihad on Friday, the Premier League's transfer deadline day.

But the Saudi Pro League's window remains open until next Thursday (7 September), meaning there's still time for an improved bid – which, given the immense spending power of Saudi clubs, feels like an inevitability, with an offer of £200m mooted.

Klopp is satisfied that Salah is firmly focused on the task at hand, though, telling reporters ahead of Liverpool's home clash with Aston Villa on Sunday:

"Mo is super committed Mo is super committed – really in training ,fully there. And in the leadership meetings this week, he was fully in. I have to deal with facts, and my fact is: ‘All good, we are here and everything is fine'.

As would be expected, Salah has been heavily involved in all three of the Reds' games so far this season, scoring once and providing two assists – most recently for Darwin Nunez's stoppage-time winner in last Sunday's dramatic 2-1 win away to Newcastle.

The lure of the Saudi Pro League cannot be discounted, though: Neymar, Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante are just a few of the big names attracted by the riches of the Gulf state this summer.

Indeed, Salah has already seen three of his former Liverpool teammates head to the Middle East: Fabinho is at Al-Ittihad, Roberto Firmino joined Al-Ahli as a free agent, and Jordan Henderson left to link up with Steven Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq.

It looks set to be a nail-biting few days for the Reds and their supporters...

