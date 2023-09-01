Liverpool complete midfield overhaul with £34 million deadline day transfer

Liverpool have completed their fourth signing of the transfer window with the capture of Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch in a £34 million transfer.

Gravenberch has put pen to paper on a long-term deal, which is subject to a work permit, and concludes the Reds' transfer business this summer.

The 21-year-old Dutch international spent a single season at Bayern after coming through the youth academy at Ajax.

He becomes Liverpool's fourth signing of the summer and all of them are midfielders, following the arrivals of Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo and Dominik Szoboszlai.

It is a new-look midfield at Anfield for 2023/24, with Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all having left the club this summer.

"I’m very happy," Gravenberch told the club's official site. "Very happy that the deal is done and I’m finally here."

"If you see it from the outside, it's one of the biggest clubs in the world. Also the fans, the stadium, I think everything from the outside is top. So that's why [it was the right club].

"I’m really looking forward to [being at Anfield] and I can’t wait to hear the You’ll Never Walk Alone song.

"Now we start fresh again, a new start, and I’m going to give my all for this club. [My ambitions are] to win prizes. To win prizes, play a lot and show them who we are and who I am."

More Liverpool stories

Liverpool transfer news is coming thick and fast as we enter the final few days of the summer window.

Jurgen Klopp has opened up about the club’s decision to launch a mega-money bid for Caicedo – but the Reds manager could be on his way out of Anfield sooner than anticipated. Meanwhile, Liverpool are targeting as many as four midfielders amid their struggles in the transfer market.

In our season preview of all 92 clubs, FourFourTwo discusses how Liverpool can get back to winning ways, with Salah proving pivotal in any future success this season.