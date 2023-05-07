'He's on a very good path': Arsenal legend tips Gabriel Jesus to win Golden Boot

Former Arsenal (opens in new tab) striker Emmanuel Adebayor thinks 'ice-cool' Gabriel Jesus has what it takes to win the Premier League Golden Boot in future.

Jesus has enjoyed a strong first season with the Gunners, having moved from Manchester City (opens in new tab) last summer, scoring 10 goals in 22 league appearances for Mikel Arteta's side.

And, had it not been for a three-month injury lay-off which kept him out from the World Cup until mid-March, the Brazilian might well have found himself towards the top of the Golden Boot standings.

Adebayor – who scored 62 goals for Arsenal – certainly sees top-scorer potential in Jesus. The ex-Togo international told FutFanatico (opens in new tab):

Adebayor finished as joint Premier League Golden Boot runner-up in 2007/08 (Image credit: Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)

"[It] would actually be interesting to see him play a season without any worries; his potential is huge. Then you would be able to see if he would be in the fight for the goalscoring crown.

"I honestly have no doubts about that because he’s always capable of scoring goals: he’s ice-cold and he needs fewer and fewer chances to score. He is on a very good path."

Whether anyone else can come close to claiming the Golden Boot with Erling Haaland tearing up the Premier League record books is, er, up for debate – but Jesus does seem to have relished the chance to become the main man in Arsenal's attack, having often had to settle for cameos at City.

The 26-year-old has found the net five times in his last six outings – most recently with the third goal in Wednesday's 3-1 win over Chelsea (opens in new tab).