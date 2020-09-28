Hibernian bid for Kyle Magennis rejected by St Mirren

St Mirren have rebuffed Hibernian’s offer for midfielder Kyle Magennis.

The 22-year-old, who is set to return from a long-term knee injury early next month, played under Hibs boss Jack Ross earlier in his Saints career.

A club statement read: “St Mirren Football Club can confirm it has rejected a substantial offer for Kyle Magennis from Hibernian Football Club.

“A St Mirren Youth Academy graduate, Kyle has made over 100 appearances for Saints since his debut in 2016; helping us achieve promotion to the Scottish Premiership in 2018 and maintaining our top flight status. In June of this year Kyle was named club captain such is the esteem he is held at within St Mirren.

“While Kyle is currently ruled out with by injury, he remains an integral part of our football club and we have no desire to sell.

“We look forward to welcoming him back into the squad in the very near future.”