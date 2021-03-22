Highlights: Leopards deny Sundowns victory

Mamelodi Sundowns missed the chance to extend their lead at the top of the DStv Premiership standings following their 1-1 draw against Black Leopards at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday evening.

Masandawana opened the scoring in the 10th minute when Mosa Lebusa headed the ball home after Lidoda Duvha failed to clear their lines.

However, the home side were denied all three points after Roderick Kabwe scored a late equaliser in the second half to earn his side a point in Pretoria.

The draw saw Sundowns open a four-point lead at the top of the league standings, while Lidoda Duvha remains 16th on the log.

WATCH: Mamelodi Sundowns 1-1 Black Leopards