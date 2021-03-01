Highlights: Liverpool, Spurs, Arsenal the big winners after bumper Sunday of Premier League action
By Dean Workman
Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal all returned to winning ways in the Premier League on Sunday, while Manchester United and Chelsea played out to a dull 0-0 draw. Catch up with all the highlights from a busy day in the Premier League.
Leicester City 1-3 Arsenal
Goals from Alexandre Lacazette, David Luiz and Nicholas Pepe canceled out Youri tielemans early opener as the Gunners picked up a big win over the top-four chasing Foxes.
Tottenham 4-0 Burnley
A brace from Gareth Bale and a goal a piece for Harry Kane and Lucas Moura guided Spurs to an emphatic win over Sean Dyce’s men.
Chelsea 0-0 Man United
There was VAR controversy as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men felt aggrieved to not have been awarded a penalty, but ultimately neither side did enough to claim the three points.
Sheffield United 0-2 Liverpool
Two goals just after the break through Curtis Jones and an og from Kean Bryan saw the Reds snap their four match losing streak in the league.
