Highlights: Pitso's Al Ahly progress to the CCL final

Al Ahly will do battle with Kaizer Chiefs in the final of the Champions League after defeating Esperance 3-0 in the semi-final return leg on Saturday evening.

Goals from Ali Maaloul, Mohamed Sherif and Hussein El Shahat saw the Egyptian giants book their place in the final as they secured a 4-0 aggregate win over the Tunisian giants in the two-legged semi-final round.

WATCH: Al Ahly SC 3-0 ES Tunis