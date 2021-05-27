Highlights: Sundowns clinch league title with victory over SSU

Mamelodi Sundowns eased past rivals SuperSport United to clinch their fourth successive league title. Catch up with the action from Downs’ crowning moment.

The Brazilians were aided when Guily Manziba was sent off for a horror challenge with just seven minutes gone.

Downs then showed their class as goals from Lebohang Maboe, Aubrey Modiba and Themba Zwane gave them a 3-0 lead at the break.

Teboho Mokoena pulled one back for the visitors late on but it was never going to stop Sundowns from securing the three points which clinched their league title.

Watch the highlights: