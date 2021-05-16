Highlights: Sundowns fall to Pitso's Al Ahly

Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly secured a 2-0 victory over Mamelodi Sundowns in the first leg of their Caf Champions League quarter-final on Saturday evening.

Taher Mohamed opened the scoring for Al Ahly from a counter-attack in the 23rd minute after he cut inside from the right side of the box to fire his effort past Denis Onyango.

Onyango was fortunate not to concede a penalty ten minutes before the break after a challenge on Mohamed Sherif late in the half, although the referee only awarded the free-kick in his favour.

However, Ahly put the game beyond Sundowns in stoppage time when Salah Mohsen capitalised on an error by Onyango to slot the ball home and take a two goal advantage heading into the second leg.

WATCH: Al Ahly 2-0 Mamelodi Sundowns