Highlights: Sundowns fall to Pitso's Al Ahly
Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly secured a 2-0 victory over Mamelodi Sundowns in the first leg of their Caf Champions League quarter-final on Saturday evening.
Taher Mohamed opened the scoring for Al Ahly from a counter-attack in the 23rd minute after he cut inside from the right side of the box to fire his effort past Denis Onyango.
Onyango was fortunate not to concede a penalty ten minutes before the break after a challenge on Mohamed Sherif late in the half, although the referee only awarded the free-kick in his favour.
However, Ahly put the game beyond Sundowns in stoppage time when Salah Mohsen capitalised on an error by Onyango to slot the ball home and take a two goal advantage heading into the second leg.
WATCH: Al Ahly 2-0 Mamelodi Sundowns
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.