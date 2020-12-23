Highlights: Sundowns off to winning start in Caf CL

Mamelodi Sundowns got their Caf Champions League off to a great start following their 2-0 victory over Jwaneng Galaxy on Tuesday afternoon.

Masandawana took 10 minutes to break the deadlock after Mothobi Mvala found the back of the net after latching on to a cross from Lyle Lakay.

The Brazilians then doubled their lead 20 seconds into the second half when Peter Shalulile capitalised on a mistake made by the Galaxy defence to bag his first Champions League goal.

The first leg of the second preliminary round ended with a victory for Masandawana with the return leg scheduled to be played at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on 5 January 2021.

