Higuain benched for Supercoppa Italiana amid Chelsea links

Gonzalo Higuain was named on the bench for Wednesday's Supercoppa Italiana clash between AC Milan and Juventus amid reports he will leave the Rossoneri during the transfer window.

Higuain's future at San Siro has been subject to intense speculation with a reunion with former Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea said to be in the offing.

Milan head coach Gennaro Gattuso insisted the striker had not asked to leave during January, but he did not name the 31-year-old in his starting line-up in Saudi Arabia.

Instead, Milan opted for Patrick Cutrone in attack with Lucas Paqueta handed only his second appearance since arriving from Flamengo.

Cristiano Ronaldo starts up front for Juve, with Paulo Dybala and Douglas Costa in support after Mario Mandzukic was ruled out for four months with a knee injury.

Rodrigo Bentancur is preferred to Sami Khedira in midfield, while Joao Cancelo returns from a knee injury at full-back.