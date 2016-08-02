Higuain-Dybala pairing perfect for Juventus - Tardelli

Former Juventus midfielder Marco Tardelli believes Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala are the perfect attacking partnership for the Serie A champions.

Higuain scored 36 league goals for Napoli last season, but signed for their title rivals in a €90 million deal last week.

The 28-year-old is expected to partner Dybala in attack, with the duo reminding Tardelli of when Juve icon Alessandro Del Piero lined up alongside David Trezeguet in Turin.

And while Tardelli still believes there is a place for Mario Mandzukic in the squad, he is excited to see Juve's Argentinian duo leading the line.

Asked what Higuain will bring to the club, Tardelli told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "Goals. Lots of goals. But look out, Higuain is not [Mario] Mandzukic.

"Mandzukic has been a key man, he's the first to press and attack everything, allowing the team to take control on the pitch.

"Higuain is a different striker, he's an attacking conduit. We're talking about a champion though, one who can give Juventus a chance to aim for the Champions League.

"[Higuain and Dybala will be] a perfect partnership. They compare very well with Trezeguet-Del Piero. They're four great attackers, but different from each other.

"Higuain and Dybala are perfect on paper because, in addition to sticking the ball in the net, Pipita is good at providing assists with his South American feet."

Juve are expected to lose Paul Pogba ahead of the new campaign, with Manchester United reportedly willing to pay €120m for his signature.

Tardelli admits it would be a shame to see the Frenchman depart, but acknowledged there would be benefits.

"They would lose a great player but would receive so much money. It's a deal that can be done," he said.