Hill-wood insists Van Persie is happy

The Dutchman has been in superb form for the Gunners this campaign, netting 26 goals in 28 Premier League games as they look to secure Champions League qualification for next season.

However, with his contract set to expire in June 2013, the forward continues to be linked with a move away from North London to the likes of Barcelona, Manchester City and AC Milan.

The 28-year-old, in his match programme notes prior to the emphatic 5-2 North London derby victory over rivals Tottenham Hotspur last month, revealed that he was not willing to discuss his future until the end of the season.

Arsenal are believed to be readying an offer that will significantly improve the front-man’s wages, but Hill-Wood believes financial gain is not his obsession and that he is more concerned about having a successful career with the club he loves.

"I think Robin and his family are very happy in London and I don't think he is solely motivated by money as some players are," Hill-Wood said in the Daily Star.

The Gunners' chairman also claimed that money is available for manager Arsene Wenger to spend this summer, following fresh reports that Cologne hit-man Lukas Podolski had undergone a medical with the club on Tuesday.

Podolski’s international team-mate Mario Gotze has also been linked with a big money move to Emirates Stadium, despite reports suggesting current club Borussia Dortmund are unwilling to listen to offers for their prized asset.

Hill-Wood is adamant that there are significant transfer funds available to strengthen the squad when the transfer window re-opens in June.

"If we find the right person for the right position we are happy to buy," said Hill-Wood.

"We have got enough to pay anything but silly prices."