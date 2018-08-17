Hoffenheim tie Kramaric to four-year deal

Bundesliga side Hoffenheim have extended Andrej Kramaric's contract until the end of the 2021-22 season.

The Croatia forward has added two years to his existing deal as a reward for scoring 28 league goals over the past two seasons.

His commitment comes as a significant boost for Hoffenheim with head coach Julian Nagelsmann to depart for RB Leipzig next term.

Kramaric, who appeared in each of his nation's seven matches at the World Cup, was convinced to re-sign by the "incredible" recent growth of the club.

"Everything fits together here, and I feel very happy," he said.

"I am highly appreciated from all sides and I really want to work on pushing this development further."

Hoffenheim meet Kaiserslautern in the first round of the DFB-Pokal on Saturday before commencing their Bundesliga campaign away to Bayern Munich the following Friday.