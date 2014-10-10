Hogmo happy with Norway display against Malta

Goals in the first 30 minutes from Mats Moller Daehli and Joshua King set up Norway's easy Group H triumph.

And King doubled his account four minutes into the second half as Norway bounced back from a first-up loss to Italy.

A pleased Hogmo said afterwards: "We started well, scored an early goal and controlled the match from there.

"This win gives us motivation for our next match. It is important to find the positives from every game and keep working on those.

"Joshua King is playing well, let's hope he continues his fine form."

Blackburn Rovers forward King acknowledged his side's impressive performance but said they were not getting carried away, and were firmly focused on an important qualifier in Azerbaijan on Monday.

"We came here to get the three points and we did just that," King said.

"I think we dominated the match and I don't remember Malta having any clear chances. We came here knowing what we had to do.

"It's our first win in our group but we have a very important match on Monday, so we will try to build on this victory."