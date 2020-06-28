Holders Manchester City to face Gunners after getting past Newcastle
By PA Staff
Holders Manchester City will play Arsenal in the FA Cup semi-finals after overcoming Newcastle at St James’ Park.
City, who beat Watford 6-0 in last year’s final, were kept apart from arch-rivals Manchester United, who have been drawn to play Chelsea.
Both semi-finals will be played at Wembley over the weekend of July 18-19, with the final scheduled for Saturday, August 1 at the same venue.
Here's your #EmiratesFACup semi-final draw 👀 pic.twitter.com/f53z3pAePn— The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) June 28, 2020
BBC pundit Alan Shearer conducted the draw during half-time in the last-eight clash between Newcastle and City at St James’ Park, which the visitors won 2-0 with a goal in each half from Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling.
It was the first Covid-secure FA Cup draw, with just Shearer – watched by Gary Lineker – pairing up the teams, instead of the usual two guests.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.