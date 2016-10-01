Holland added to Southgate's England backroom team

Interim manager Gareth Southgate has confirmed his backroom team for England's October and November fixtures, with Steve Holland becoming first-team coach.

Holland has worked extensively with Southgate over the last three years, having split his day-to-day duties at Chelsea with an assistant manager role with England Under-21s.

Southgate made the step up to take charge of the senior side on Wednesday following Sam Allardyce's controversial departure.

Sammy Lee (assistant manager) and Martyn Margetson (goalkeeping coach) - both Allardyce appointments - will remain in their roles, while Leicester City assistant Craig Shakespeare steps away from the set-up by mutual consent.

"Steve is somebody who I have become close with in terms of the trust we have and we know each other's ways of working on and off the pitch," Southgate told thefa.com.

"The fact that I'm bringing Steve with me and retaining Sammy means that Craig's role with England would change, so we've agreed for him to solely concentrate on Leicester's commitments for the time being.

"Craig is welcome back at any time and is somebody who I like and respect as a coach. However, circumstances on this occasion resulted in it being a logical decision for Steve to join me in the set-up and that's a decision Craig respected.

"I'm pleased Sammy and Martyn will be staying on with us as part of the support team. They both bring huge personal qualities and experience of international football.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Chelsea and Cardiff City for allowing Steve and Martyn respectively to continue to work with the England team."

Southgate is set to name his first squad on Sunday, with England due to face Malta on October 8 and Slovenia three days later in World Cup qualifiers.