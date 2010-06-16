Honduras call up third Palacios brother

FIFA said it was the first time three brothers had been included in the same World Cup squad.

Jerry was called up after midfielder Julio Cesar de Leon, who has 77 caps, had to pull out with a thigh injury.

"It's confirmed that Jerry has been called up - it's very rare," said a Honduras team spokesman.

Striker Jerry, 28, is with Chinese club Hangzhou Greentown, Wilson, 25, anchors the midfield for Tottenham Hotspur and 23-year-old defender Jhony plays for Olimpia in Honduras.

Outsiders Honduras face Chile later on Wednesday (1130 GMT) in the opening game in Group H which also features European champions Spain and Switzerland.

The Central American country's only previous appearance at the finals was in 1982 where despite draws with hosts Spain and Northern Ireland they went out in the group stage.

Jerry's call up is a boost for the Palacios family after younger brother Edwin, who like his brothers also played for Olimpia, was kidnapped from the family home in the coastal town of La Ceiba in 2007 and found dead last year.

