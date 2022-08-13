Hotter than Qatar? Premier League players swelter in Saturday afternoon scorcher
By Tom Hancock published
The UK's second heatwave of the summer saw temperatures reach the mid-30s, making for tough conditions around the grounds
Premier League players battled stifling conditions on Saturday afternoon as the UK endured its second heatwave in the space of four weeks.
The mercury rose above 30°C at all five 3pm kick-offs, with Arsenal (opens in new tab)'s 4-2 win against Leicester (opens in new tab) the most scorching of the lot.
As the Gunners sweated their way through their first home game of the season, the Met Office recorded a high of 34°C at the Emirates Stadium.
Elsewhere, Wolves (opens in new tab) and Fulham (opens in new tab) had to contend with temperatures of 32°C during their 0-0 draw at Molineux – while the gentlest of coastal breezes was hardly going to have much cooling affect on Southampton (opens in new tab) and Leeds (opens in new tab)' 2-2 draw at St Mary's.
Such testing conditions give us a pretty good idea of why this year's World Cup will take place in the winter rather than during the traditional summer slot.
July temperatures regularly top 40°C in Qatar, whose capital Doha was only around 5°C hotter than London today.
Average highs of 'only' 29°C in November and 24°C in December – plus air-conditioned stadiums – ought to make the tournament comfortable enough for players and fans alike, but this weekend might have provided useful practice for those heading out to the Gulf state this winter!
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When Saturday Comes, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and can also occasionally be found watching Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.