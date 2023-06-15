How Declan Rice would take Arsenal to the next level

Arsenal are reportedly closing in on the transfer of Declan Rice, but the current West Ham United captain doesn't just upgrade one position in Mikel Arteta's squad, he improves the entire team in the process.

As FourFourTwo's Adam Clery highlights in the video above, the key positions Rice would likely play in Arsenal's system are currently occupied by Granit Xhaka and Thomas, though the former looks set to leave this summer.

Despite their tremendous season's for the Gunners, Mikel Arteta would, in an ideal world, have a player who is more creative in Xhaka's position and a more reliable defensive midfielder than Thomas Partey when it comes to his defensive duties.

Rice would be an improvement on both players in both positions. While he the defensive setup of West Ham limits his opportunities going forward, Rice is still better at attacking than Xhaka, as his passing metrics emphasise from the previous campaign. His dribbling, meanwhile, is impressive for a central midfielder, and allows him to commit defenders and create chances in the process.

The 24-year-old would also screen the defence better than Partey, with his statistics when it comes to interceptions and tackles simply better. In short, Rice would be able to play either position better than the players currently there, though it seems Arteta will initially utilise him in the No.8 position.

Indeed, when Xhaka runs into the box, he generally takes up the space of Gabriel Martinelli, Garbiel Jesus or Bukayo Saka, while the threat of a counter-attack also increases. Rice, though, would be more comfortable at sitting around the edge of the box, allowing Arsenal's attacking talent to operate in more advanced positions with generally more space.

He'd also be confident at recycling the ball and even threading through dangerous passes of his own.

If utilised in defensive midfield, Rice's presence will also benefit other areas in the team. The full-backs can become even better at attacking and getting forward, safe in the knowledge that Rice will be there to cover their positions and quell any counter-attacks. This, in turn, would also allow Saka and Martinelli to play closer to the goal rather than hugging the touchline.

If Rice does sign for Arsenal, there are a host of possibilities that will improve every facet of their play.