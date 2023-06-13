Arsenal set to sign Declan Rice, with agreement close after advanced talks: report

Arsenal are closing in on making Declan Rice their record signing for a fee that could top nine figures.

The England international has recently enjoyed European success with West Ham United's Europa Conference League win and looks to be signing off from the Hammers on a high. Chairman David Sullivan even confirmed in the aftermath of the victory that his skipper would be leaving the club.

"I think it has to be," Sullivan told talkSPORT when asked if the final was Rice's final appearance. "We promised him he could go. He set his heart on going."

West Ham chairman Declan Rice has confirmed that Rice will leave (Image credit: Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

Now, The Guardian has reported that Arsenal "will face no issues when it comes to personal terms" and that the move is progressing quickly, with the 24-year-old Mikel Arteta's top target.

"A bid is yet to be submitted but talks between the clubs are progressing smoothly and there is confidence that the deal will be finalised soon," the report states.

The move would see Rice potentially replace the outgoing Granit Xhaka as a No.8 in Arteta's 4-3-3 – but could see a real shakeup with a side that has become settled this season. Rice could replace Thomas Partey as the deepest midfielder, as a more defensive option: which could potentially enable Arsenal to play with duel No.10s.

The deal could become Arsenal's most expensive transfer by around £30m, too. The previous record was set by Nicolas Pepe in 2019, with the Ivorian likely to leave this summer permanently.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is a big fan of Declan Rice (Image credit: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Rice has just joined up with England for international duty ahead of the Three Lions' Euro 2024 qualifiers.

The midfielder is valued at €80m by Transfermarkt.

