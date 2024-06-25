Euro 2024: How England could save Luka Modric and Croatia

Luka Modric's Croatia were left on the brink of a Euro 2024 exit after their 1-1 draw with Italy

Croatia appeared to have been all but eliminated from Euro 2024 on Monday night after Mattia Zaccagni scored an injury-time equaliser in their pivotal Group B clash with Italy.

Their players, including a forlorn Luka Modric, stood in front of the fans and clapped after the final whistle, with mournful expressions on their face. Modric in particular evoked sympathy, having missed a penalty, scored to make amends and then watched his side concede in the dying seconds after being substituted late in the second half.

But all is not lost for Croatia just yet. Zlatko Dalic’s side are now reliant on several results elsewhere, including in England’s final group match against Slovenia.

Why England Were SO Bad Against Denmark

What results do Croatia need to qualify?

Croatia need an England win (Image credit: Getty Images)

Most significantly, Croatia need England to beat Slovenia 3-0 on Tuesday evening, a result which seems fairly unlikely given the Three Lions’ performances at Euro 2024 so far. A 1-0 win over Serbia and 1-1 draw with Denmark hardly inspired confidence, with Gareth Southgate’s side looking worryingly impotent in attack.

If England do thrash Slovenia, Croatia will find themselves above them on goals scored. But that is not all that is required. Serbia must also lose to Denmark and Czechia and Georgia both need to be beaten against Turkey and Portugal respectively if Croatia to finish fourth among the six third-placed teams in the group stages.

Dalic and his players will be watching England’s game with interest, then, but it will be more out of faint hope than any expectation. Croatia making it through to the last 16 seems, at present, extremely unlikely. But stranger things have certainly happened.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

More Euro 2024 stories

Quiz! Can you name every player with over 10 goals for England?

‘I messed up by offering to take Germany’s fifth penalty at Euro 96. It was the most pressure I ever felt - and I still have Gareth Southgate's shirt!’

‘He’s been hung out to dry’ Gary Lineker and Wayne Rooney agree on the England experiment that has gone wrong