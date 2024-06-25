Quiz! Can you name every player with over 10 goals for England?

Harry Kane celebrates after scoring England's fifth goal against Panama at the 2018 World Cup.

It's quiz time again as we're asking if you can name the every player to ever score 10 or more goals for England.

The Three Lions have been blessed with some of the greatest players in history, supplying the nation with some iconic moments on the international stage.

Gareth Southgate's young side will be hoping to add to such moments this summer as they continue their Euro 2024 campaign looking to go one better than last time out after defeat to Italy in the 2021 final.

England striker and captain Harry Kane got himself off the mark for the tournament in the 1-1 draw against Denmark, making it 13 goals in major tournaments alone for the Bayern Munich striker.

We have 59 players from the previous six European Championships for you to name. It's a tricky one, as there are only 15 minutes on the clock.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates. How many can you name?

