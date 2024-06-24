‘He’s been hung out to dry’ Gary Lineker and Wayne Rooney agree on the England experiment that has gone wrong

England were able to secure qualification for the last 16 of Euro 2024 on Monday night without kicking a ball to somewhat ease the pressure ahead of Tuesday’s final Group C match against Slovenia. But while a place in the knockouts is in the bag, there is still plenty at stake when it comes to the Cologne clash.

Firstly, Gareth Southgate will want to avoid finishing second in the group, as that would mean Germany would lie waiting in round two. The England boss will also want to see a much-improved showing from the lacklustre effort against Denmark on Thursday to ensure that his side have some momentum going into the business end of the tournament.

This is likely to mean changes to the starting XI, with media reports claiming that Conor Gallagher is set to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold in the starting line-up, as Southgate calls time on the Liverpool man’s tenure in central midfield - with former England striker Gary Lineker admitting he feels sorry for 25-year-old.

“I do feel a bit for Trent Alexander-Arnold,” Lineker said on the BBC. “I feel like he’s been hung out to dry a little bit. His manager’s said he’s been an experiment and now it looks like an experiment that’s not worked.

“It’s very hard to play in a new position even when a team’s playing well. However when a team’s struggling and a team is disjointed and not together and not getting up the pitch it becomes very difficult. I do feel for him because he’s an unbelievably talented player.”

These thoughts were echoed by Wayne Rooney, who did not think Alexander-Arnold should have been tried in the centre of the pitch to begin with.

BBC Sport Euro 2024 pundit Wayne Rooney (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I’ve been quite critical of Trent,” said the former Everton and Manchester United star. “I love Trent as a player, as a full-back or as a right-back coming in at the right time, but I think to play him in the middle of the pitch in international football, it’s so different to playing as a full-back.

“I’ve said it many times, I wouldn’t have played him there. But he’s got Mainoo, he’s got Wharton. For me, I play Jude in the middle next to Rice and you get your width with Gordon and Foden.”

England take on Slovenia in an 8pm kick-off on Tuesday, knowing that a win would seal top spot, regardless of how the Danes fair against Serbia in the other Group C clash.

