‘He’s been hung out to dry’ Gary Lineker and Wayne Rooney agree on the England experiment that has gone wrong

The former England duo want to see changes for the Three Lions' final group game on Tuesday

Gareth Southgate and Trent Alexander-Arnold
Gareth Southgate and Trent Alexander-Arnold (Image credit: Getty Images)

England were able to secure qualification for the last 16 of Euro 2024 on Monday night without kicking a ball to somewhat ease the pressure ahead of Tuesday’s final Group C match against Slovenia.  But while a place in the knockouts is in the bag, there is still plenty at stake when it comes to the Cologne clash. 

Firstly, Gareth Southgate will want to avoid finishing second in the group, as that would mean Germany would lie waiting in round two. The England boss will also want to see a much-improved showing from the lacklustre effort against Denmark on Thursday to ensure that his side have some momentum going into the business end of the tournament. 

