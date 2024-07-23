How to join the England Supporters Club and what it means

By
published

If you fancy heading out to the next World Cup to watch England in action, you may want to get your membership sorted

Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane celebrate England's first goal against Slovakia at Euro 2024.
Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane celebrate England's first goal against Slovakia at Euro 2024. (Image credit: Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images))

If you were sat at home watching England’s run to the Euro 2024 final and wished you were there on the terraces in Germany, you’ll want to join the England Supporters Travel Club. 

A new era is about to begin for the Three Lions after Gareth Southgate called time on his eight-year spell as England boss following the 2-1 defeat to Spain, with fans now eagerly awaiting news of who his successor will be. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.