How to join the England Supporters Club and what it means

If you were sat at home watching England’s run to the Euro 2024 final and wished you were there on the terraces in Germany, you’ll want to join the England Supporters Travel Club.

A new era is about to begin for the Three Lions after Gareth Southgate called time on his eight-year spell as England boss following the 2-1 defeat to Spain, with fans now eagerly awaiting news of who his successor will be.

If you’re tempted to sign up to get the chance to following England on their travels, then FourFourTwo has all the information you need right here.

What is the England Supporters Travel Club and how does it work?

The England Supporters Travel Club (ESTC) is the FA's official membership scheme for Three Lions fans to get priority access to England home tickets, plus exclusive access to away and tournament matches.

This makes it the best way to follow England at a major tournament or in away fixtures. Fans within the ESTC earn 'caps' for each match they attend, and the more caps you have, the better your chances of being allocated tickets for over-subscribed matches.

The FA give 70 per cent of the allocation for away matches to those with the most caps, with the remaining 30 per cent going to the remaining fans.

While specific details of the allocation for the next major tournament, the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico, have not yet been announced, this is likely to be the only way to get England tickets from the FA's allocation.

What other perks do you get from joining the England Supporters Travel Club and how do I join?

England fans celebrate outside Wembley Stadium during Euro 2020

While away tickets are the main draw for the ESTC, you also get discounted home tickets, the ability to get in the 'home end', chances to win a number of prizes including Club Wembley upgrades, the chance to attend open training sessions and to meet the players.

Membership for the 2024-2026 period is now open and costs £85 for new adult members and £35 for juniors. Get more details here.

