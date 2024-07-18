Premier League boss breaks silence on England job links

Gareth Southgate walks past the European Championship trophy after England's defeat to Spain in the final of Euro 2024

Speculation is rife as to who will be the new England manager following Gareth Southgate’s resignation on Tuesday morning.

Southgate stood down less than 48 hours after the Three Lions lost the Euro 2024 final to Spain, calling time on an eight-year spell in charge of the national team.

A host of candidates have been linked with the post in recent days, ranging from the best available English candidates to a number of high-profile foreign coaches, with the FA giving little away so far in terms of the profile they are looking for.

One of the latest managers to be linked with Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou, with the Telegraph reporting that the Australian is ‘expected to be on the list of candidates’ produced by the FA, with technical director John McDermott an admirer of the 58-year-old.

However, these reports appeared to be news to Postecoglou himself, when they were put to him following Spurs’ 5-1 pre-season victory over Hearts in Edinburgh on Wednesday evening.

“Mate, I’m in the middle of the pre-season, the start of pre-season. I’m the Tottenham manager, so I have got nothing else but trying to bring success to this football club and until I do that, there is no point in me thinking about anything else,” he told Sky Sports News.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I had a nap this afternoon so I’ve got no idea what is going on,” he added.

Postecoglou was then asked if he would consider another international job in the future, following his five-year stint as Australia boss between 2013 and 2017.

"I enjoyed my time,” he continued. “I had four great years. We won the Asia Cup and qualified for the World Cup, but with all these things there is always a natural end, and I thought it was a natural end for me there.

“I loved coaching the national team. In the future, who knows? Five years ago I was in Japan, and now I am in the Premier League.”

England’s next match is a Nations League trip to face Ireland in Dublin on September 7, which is followed by a Wembley clash against Finland three days later.

