Howe are you feeling? Cherries boss under the weather for Manchester United v Bournemouth

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe will attend his side's Premier League match against Manchester United despite being taken ill overnight.

Howe did not arrive with the Cherries squad at Old Trafford, although assistant Jason Tindall later confirmed he would be at the match.

Bournemouth are without a victory in all competitions since the turn of the year and are winless in seven Premier League outings, losing the last four to leave them only four points clear of the relegation zone.

By contrast, United return to Premier League action on the back of last weekend's EFL Cup final triumph over Southampton aiming to extend their unbeaten run in the top flight to 17 matches.

"Eddie has been up all night with a bug but will be here. It won't affect our preparations, we're looking forward to the game."

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the match, Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter said: "We've worked on our game plan since the start of the week. We'd like the manager to be here but everyone knows their jobs."

Howe told BBC Radio Solent on Friday his players have been left in no doubt over the enormity of the task awaiting them in Manchester.

"We need all our players to excel to have any chance in this game," he said.

"That has been the frustrating thing in recent weeks, where we have not quite got the performances individually and collectively that we want.

"Time is running out for us. We need to make sure we hit those levels very quickly."