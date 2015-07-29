Howedes to remain Schalke skipper

Schalke head coach Andre Breitenreiter has confirmed that Benedikt Howedes will remain captain of the Bundesliga club.

The Germany international last month revealed that he was tempted to leave the Gelsenkirchen outfit after being the subject of "very interesting offers from big clubs".

Howedes opted to remain at Schalke as he had unfinished business with the club and the 27-year-old has been rewarded for his loyalty by being named as skipper again for the 2015-16 campaign.

The one-club man, who joined Schalke's youth set-up in 2001, was reportedly interesting the likes of Arsenal and Milan but Breitenreiter is delighted the stalwart will lead his side in his first season at the helm.

"Benedikt ... lives Schalke 04," said the former Paderborn boss.

Netherlands international Klaas-Jan Huntelaar has been confirmed as Schalke's vice-captain.

