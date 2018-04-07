Huddersfield can still achieve survival miracle, says proud Wagner

David Wagner remains confident Huddersfield Town can secure "a miracle" and achieve Premier League survival after hailing his side's efforts against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Steve Mounie scored Huddersfield's first goal since February 24 in a 1-1 draw at the Amex Stadium on Saturday, though the visitors were unable to claim a victory despite Davy Propper's red card for Brighton.

The strike from Mounie cancelled out Jonas Lossl's own goal, and moved the Terriers four points clear of the bottom three, where Southampton in 18th have two games in hand.

Wagner was delighted with Huddersfield's showing against Brighton as the relegation battle enters a crucial phase.

"We fought until the final second," he said to BBC Sport. "Both teams really wanted to win the game.

"Last season was a fairytale and what the players have to do this season is the next level. It will be a miracle, we compete against multimillionaires and my players always give their best and so far they have done a decent job.

"I am still confident that more or less over the whole season we are capable of the chance to survive.



"An away point in the Premier League is a good point. It was a good performance from my side, it could have been a defeat or a win.

"The whole team showed great character to come back in the circumstances, at this stage of the season, to come back when you are 1-0 down is good. I am absolutely happy with the performance."

DW: “I think conceding the first chance after 30 seconds with the first long ball made the players nervous, but they came through this and responded very well - as we did to their goal.” (DTS)April 7, 2018

DW: “it could be an important point at the end of the season. We know we could have won it at the end, but I don’t think we should be too greedy. Both sides could have won today.” (DTS)April 7, 2018

Huddersfield are at home to Watford and Everton over the next two weeks before a gruelling triple-header against Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal to finish the campaign.

"Home advantage - and it is an advantage for us - is big," said Wagner. "No game in the Premier League is easy. The season is not over before the last three games.

"The players have done fantastic so far this season. We have the points we have, we have the performance we had today which was very good and this makes me proud."

Pascal Gross tussles for possession. April 7, 2018

Brighton, meanwhile, are three points better off than Huddersfield in 13th, but are now three games without a win ahead of next week's crunch clash with rivals Crystal Palace.

"Mixed emotions," said manager Chris Hughton. "It was a hard-earned point in the end because we were down to 10 men but it was also a missed opportunity.

"We are in a position now where there is a bit more pressure and what the players have to do is rise for the challenge and they have been used to that this season."