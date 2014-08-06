Hull at full fitness for Europa return leg

The Premier League side welcome their Slovakian opponents to the KC Stadium after being held to a goalless draw in the first leg of their third qualifying round tie last week.

And Bruce believes he will need to make full use of his squad should they qualify for the group stage of the competition.

"We had 20 outfield players training yesterday [Tuesday] and I think they all understand that we have a long, tough season ahead if we qualify for the Europa League group stages," he said. "We've added to the squad over the summer to make it better and bigger.

"There's no doubt there will be some disappointed faces tomorrow night because they all want to play in our first ever home game in European competition."

Liam Rosenior has urged his Hull team-mates to rise to the occasion.

"We're a week further ahead in our pre-season," he added. "We've done a lot of fitness work this week. It's a whole different kettle of fish.

"Instead of a new experience for us, it's a new experience for them. It'll be a full house at the KC Stadium.

"We all know what a big occasion it is and we have to make sure we get the victory that puts us through to the next round."