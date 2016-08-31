Hull swoop for Weir

Hull City's attempts to strengthen their depleted squad continued on Wednesday with the signing of James Weir from Manchester United.

After starting the Premier League season with only 13 senior players on their books, Hull added Ryan Mason, David Marshall and Will Keane on Tuesday.

Weir becomes the fourth new face in Mike Phelan's squad after agreeing a three-year contract at the KCOM Stadium, the two clubs having agreed an undisclosed fee for his services.

The young midfielder made his senior United debut last season, but regular first-team football has been hard to come by at Old Trafford, the 21-year-old hoping a move to Hull can provide him with the game time he wants.

"I'm really happy to sign for Hull City, it's a really exciting move for myself and I couldn't be happier," Weir said in a video posted on the club's official Twitter account.

"I'm looking forward to taking the next challenges head on with the club.

"Hopefully we can progress and succeed together."