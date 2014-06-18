Hummels not thinking about United rumours

United have been linked with a move for the Germany centre-back as they look to bounce back from a poor Premier League campaign.

But United may be forced to look elsewhere with the 25-year-old expressing a desire to remain at Dortmund.

And while Hummels did not rule out a future move, he expects to stay at the Bundesliga giants.

"I never think about that (Manchester United) or talk about it because it is something that isn't important for me right now," Hummels is quoted as saying in the Daily Telegraph.

"Maybe it will be some day, but I don't expect it to be like that this summer."

Hummels battled an ankle injury last season and was limited to 34 appearances in all competitions for Dortmund.

The defender is representing Germany at the 2014 FIFA World Cup, and scored a header in their 4-0 thrashing of Portugal on Monday.