Hunt provides updates on Akpeyi, Mathoho and Mashiane after injuries against Celtic

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has shed some light on the injuries suffered by Daniel Akpeyi, Eric Mathoho and Happy Mashiane, who were all forced to leave the pitch in the 2-2 away draw with Bloemfontein Celtic.

The Soweto giants were impressive in the opening stages of the clash as they took an early two-goal lead, including a stunning strike from Mashiane to open the scoring.

Chiefs, however, squandered that lead as the trio were forced off the field through injury.

Speaking after the game, Hunt revealed the extent of the injuries while also explaining why he had to remove striker Samir Nurkovic despite chasing the game.

‘The first sub was Daniel and he got a hell of a bang on his head, a bit of a concussion. Tower [Mathoho] seems to have done his groin, but I am not sure. He couldn’t carry on after 30 minutes, those were the two forced changes,’ Hunt told the media.

‘Samir is obviously observing Ramadan and struggling a bit. Mashiane got a bad kick on his ankle and he looked like he had to come off as well. But anyway, I am proud of the players and they are giving me their all, that’s the most important thing. We’ve taken a point, but we would have loved three as that gets us closer to the top eight, but we have five games left and we will keep working,’ the coach explained.