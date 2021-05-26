Hunt: We've had endless problems for every game

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt says he will make due with the players he has available as a number of key players are unavailable for their upcoming DStv Premiership encounter due to suspension and injury.

The Soweto giants will be hoping to bounce back and return to winning ways following their 3-0 defeat to Simba SC in the Caf Champions League quarter-final second leg over the weekend.

Amakhosi are set to travel to the Thohoyandou Stadium when they take on Black Leopards in their next DStv Premiership match on Wednesday, with Chiefs current sitting in 11th place on the table with one three games left to play this season.

Hunt has since put his side through their final training session ahead of their next game aiming for maximum points as they look to further climb the table in the hopes of finishing in the top eight.

'We have had one day’s training. Obviously, the game against Leopards is a big one for us. It’s another game right around the corner from the last one, so we will travel up there today and try to prepare for tomorrow,' Hunt told his club's official website.

'Well, it’s part and parcel of what’s been happening this season, which is good. But we now have to get our league form right.

However, Hunt will be without the services of Willard Katsande and Njabulo Blom who are suspended, as well as Khama Billiat, Dumisani Zuma and Lebohang Lesako due to their respective injuries.

'We have had endless problems for every game. Players have not all been available right from the start of the season,' he revealed.

'That is what it is, we just have to take this game in front of us on Wednesday. We are going to have a lot of players out on Wednesday due to suspension and injury, so we will have to work with those who are available.'