Hurry! The most iconic soccer cleats of all time have now been added to the Amazon Prime Day sale

Modern day soccer players love wearing the latest cleats, the supposed implementation of brand new technologies all helping them perform at the top of their games.

Nike Mercurial Superflys and Adidas Predator Elites adorn soccer pitches across the world at any given moment - but there's a reason why the Adidas Copa Mundial has stood the test of time, remaining in its original guise for over 50 years. While the Three Stripes have released countless models in that time, they've always relied on the trust Copa Mundial to guide them through the soccer cleat market.

The foldover tongue, real kangaroo leather and extremely comfortable design all help make this cleat iconic. Though they're rarely seen on the pitch anymore, that's largely due to the huge marketing campaigns surrounding the more modern cleats - you see, Copa Mundials don't need players scoring with them from 30 yards for people to realise their gravitas.

That's why Ballon d'Or winners Franz Beckenbauer, Zinedine Zidane and Lothar Matthaus all wore them at various points in their careers, and why they're still so highly revered across the world of soccer.

Offering greater protection than virtually every other soccer cleat on the market, the Copa Mundials are great for defenders for this reason. The leather upper helps with making passes, too, so midfielders can certainly benefit from the fabled cleat.

Adidas Copa Mundials are extremely durable as well. You could play as many as 50 games in a season and they'll still be in top condition come the end of the campaign, meaning a purchase now will likely save plenty of money in the long run.

Adidas Copa Mundial Was $159.99 Now $122.13 The most iconic soccer cleats of all time, it's great to see Amazon give the people what they want with a healthy discount this Prime Day. Sizes do vary, however. A US 9, for example, costs $122.13, while a US 10 is $139.45. Despite this, there are still savings to be had regardless of your cleat size, so take advantage of it now before it's too late!

More Amazon Prime Day deals

Amazon Prime Day 2024: Best football deals for fans

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Get in! Amazon just discounted the smart ring Gareth Southgate and England players wear for Prime Day

I own over 100 football shirts and constantly recommend this device to fellow collectors AND it's almost 50 per cent discounted for Prime Day