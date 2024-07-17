Get in! Amazon just discounted the smart ring Gareth Southgate and England players wear for Prime Day

Did you spot the black ring on Southgate’s index finger in Germany? It’s an Oura tracking ring, a smart accessory that measures health and fitness.



Think of it as a smartwatch bundled into a piece of jewellery. Features include sleep monitoring, activity goals, heart rate, temperature and stress on the body.



We dread to think what the former England manager’s stats looked like during Euro 2024 with pressure building daily. Conor Gallagher was also spotted wearing one of the devices.



It’s a serious bit of kit and can make a big difference in the era of incremental gains and is a great (cheaper) alternative to a smartwatch. They also look pretty cool.



The model Southgate wears is an Oura Gen3 Horizon. Typically these retail for £449 at John Lewis , however, Amazon have just discounted certain sizes on their North American site for Prime members.

Oura Ring Gen3 Horizon: Was $499 Now $363.69



Your finger provides the most accurate pulse reading, making your health data and insights more personal than ever. Oura's sensors monitor over 20 biometrics with precision. Compatible with iOS and Android the device integrates with over 40 apps including Apple Health, Google Health Connect, Strava and more.

Certain sizes have almost 20% off, currently, meaning you could have one shipped to the UK and on your hand by next week for just £279!



The Oura isn’t currently discounted on Amazon.co.uk, but an alternative model they do have discounted is the Ultrahuman ring which you can buy in black, just like Southgates.



Only a few brands have dabbled in these relatively new products and Ultrahuman are one. This one is water resistant up to 100m and has similar fitness and sleep quality features to the Oura.



Normally retailing at well over £300, certain sizes are available in Amazon’s Prime Day deals for just £270.50. The ring might improve your sleep, but do not sleep on this deal!

Ultrahuman smart ring AIR: Was £318.24 Now £270.50



Geek out on insights, such as temperature, lifestyle, and optimize your sleep-wake cycle for improved cognitive function, energy levels, and hormone balance via timely, actionable nudges for sunlight exposure and movement to shift your sleep schedule earlier. We're impressed with the 'stimulate window recommender' which literally breaks down your day into favourable times to consume stimulants like caffeine.

