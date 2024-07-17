Get in! Amazon just discounted the smart ring Gareth Southgate and England players wear for Prime Day

By
published

The latest smart accessory, worn by professional athletes and managers, has just been made available at a great price

England head coach Gareth Southgate celebrates victory with the fans after the UEFA EURO 2024 semi-final match between Netherlands and England at Football Stadium Dortmund on July 10, 2024 in Dortmund, Germany
Gareth Southgate celebrates victory after the Euro 2024 semi-final match vs Netherlands (Image credit: Future)

Did you spot the black ring on Southgate’s index finger in Germany? It’s an Oura tracking ring, a smart accessory that measures health and fitness.

Think of it as a smartwatch bundled into a piece of jewellery. Features include sleep monitoring, activity goals, heart rate, temperature and stress on the body.

We dread to think what the former England manager’s stats looked like during Euro 2024 with pressure building daily. Conor Gallagher was also spotted wearing one of the devices.

It’s a serious bit of kit and can make a big difference in the era of incremental gains and is a great (cheaper) alternative to a smartwatch. They also look pretty cool.

The model Southgate wears is an Oura Gen3 Horizon. Typically these retail for £449 at John Lewis, however, Amazon have just discounted certain sizes on their North American site for Prime members. 

Oura Ring Gen3 Horizon: Was $499

Oura Ring Gen3 Horizon: Was $499 Now $363.69

Your finger provides the most accurate pulse reading, making your health data and insights more personal than ever. Oura's sensors monitor over 20 biometrics with precision. Compatible with iOS and Android the device  integrates with over 40 apps including Apple Health, Google Health Connect, Strava and more.

View Deal
Ultrahuman smart ring AIR:Was £318.24

Ultrahuman smart ring AIR: Was £318.24 Now £270.50

Geek out on insights, such as temperature, lifestyle, and optimize your sleep-wake cycle for improved cognitive function, energy levels, and hormone balance via timely, actionable nudges for sunlight exposure and movement to shift your sleep schedule earlier. We're impressed with the 'stimulate window recommender' which literally breaks down your day into favourable times to consume stimulants like caffeine.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matthew Ketchell
Matthew Ketchell
Deputy Editor

A former goalkeeper, Ketch joined FourFourTwo as Deputy Editor in 2022 having worked across ChronicleLive, LeedsLive, Hull Daily Mail, YorkshireLive, Teesside Gazette and the Huddersfield Examiner as a Northern Football Editor. Prior to that he was the Senior Writer at BBC Match of the Day magazine. He has interviewed the likes of Harry Kane, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Gareth Southgate and attended two World Cup finals and two Champions League finals. He has been a Newcastle United season ticket holder since 2000 and has a deep knowledge on the history and culture of football shirts.