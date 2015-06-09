Hyypia keen on Liverpool return

Former Liverpool captain Sami Hyypia has expressed interest in joining Brendan Rodgers' coaching staff at Anfield.

Two members of Rodgers' backroom team - Colin Pascoe and Mike Marsh - are understood to be parting company with Liverpool following the 2014-15 Premier League season.

And Hyypia, who coached Bayer Leverkusen prior to a disappointing stint in charge of Championship club Brighton and Hove Albion that ended in December, is prepared to take up an assistant's role should Liverpool come calling.

"It would be great to work for a club which I love," Hyypia is quoted as saying by The Guardian.

"I would definitely be interested if Liverpool think I could help them. I have great memories of my time at the club.

"My rise in management was rapid and I have been thinking a lot about things while I have been out. If there were no interesting opportunities as a manager, then I would be ready to be an assistant.

"That sort of role would give me a lot of experience. It wouldn't be a problem for me.

"I feel ready to go into football again. You look at yourself and I am enthusiastic about getting back into the game."