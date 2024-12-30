'I asked Cristiano Ronaldo, "Did you mean it?" He went, "Sorry?" I didn’t think he’d heard, but he had and was like, "Are you f**king kidding? Yes I meant it!”': When the Portuguese superstar didn't like being doubted

Cristiano Ronaldo had just scored a memorable backheel flick against Aston Villa, so didn't take too kindly when asked if he had meant the outrageous piece of skill.

With the ball dropping just behind the Portuguese star at Old Trafford in March 2008, Ronaldo instinctively flicked it with his heel, putting Manchester United into an early 1-0 lead. They eventually went onto win the game 4-0, with Ronaldo assisting all three of the other goals.

Such a performance earned him the Man of the Match award, as well as an interview with then-Setanta Sports broadcaster Kelly Cates, now a presenter with Sky Sports.

Cristiano Ronaldo: 'Are you f**king kidding me?'

An exceptional piece of Ronaldo skill to open the scoring (Image credit: Getty Images)

When asked what's the best goal she's seen live, that is one that sticks firmly in the mind - though perhaps not for the right reason...

"One of the most memorable was years ago," Cates starts telling FourFourTwo, "I think it was against Aston Villa and it was pouring with rain.

Sky Sports presenter Kelly Cates (Image credit: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

"Cristiano Ronaldo sort of backheeled it, he did something strange. In the commentary they said, 'I’m not sure how deliberate it was' or something like that.

"The reason it sticks in my mind is because I did the post-match interview and asked, 'Did you mean it?' He went, 'Sorry?' I didn’t think he’d heard, but he had and he was like, 'Are you f**king kidding me? Yeah I meant it!' It’s more the shame of it all that stays with me!"

Cates returned to Sky Sports in 2016 as a presenter, but is expected to leave at the end of the current campaign.

She is set to join a new presenting team replacing Gary Lineker as the Match of the Day host from the start of next season, forming part of a team that also includes Gabby Logan and Mark Chapman.