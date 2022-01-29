I can handle the pressure: Veljko Paunovic jeered by fans as Reading lose to QPR

Reading boss Veljko Paunovic admitted fans calling for him to be sacked was “difficult to hear”, but insisted he is not concerned about his future in the wake of a 4-0 defeat at QPR.

Angry Royals supporters turned on Paunovic, whose team are struggling near the bottom of the Sky Bet Championship and are without a win in nine matches.

Paunovic said: “It’s obviously difficult to hear that, especially when you’re here to do your best and try to help with all the difficulties we have in our club that are not their fault, or mine.

“It’s normal to blame people. I can handle it and deal with it, but I came here to fix a situation that was already difficult.

“We managers are always questioned when results are not coming. I understand that perfectly and have to deal with it because it’s part of my job.

“It’s also my job to change things by getting on a winning track as soon as possible. I’m not concerned about my future. I’m looking to fix things and do my best here.”

A points deduction and injury problems have contributed to a dismal season so far, but Paunovic admitted there are no excuses for his team’s woeful defending. They have conceded 55 goals in 28 matches.

“It’s unacceptable to have conceded so many goals this year. No excuses,” he said.

“We look vulnerable. We continue to show the weaknesses that we work on and try to fix. It’s disappointing to see the team conceding goals.”

Lyndon Dykes scored twice and there were also goals for Luke Amos and Jimmy Dunne as fourth-placed QPR made it five wins and a draw from their past six matches.

Rangers manager Mark Warburton was delighted for Amos, who recently battled back from the second long-term knee injury of his career.

As well as scoring one goal and setting up another, the former Tottenham midfielder hit the post with a thumping strike and was given a standing ovation by the home crowd when he was substituted in the second half.

Warburton said: “He’s played in the Premier League for Spurs and then had two cruciate injuries. That could destroy many players, but he’s come back.

“He puts a lot of pressure on himself and has a weight on his shoulders sometimes – one loose pass and he’s kicking himself because he wants to do well. That’s his desire.

“Today the message to Luke was just to go and play and enjoy it – enjoy being a good player, which is what he is.

“He won tackles, broke forward, got a goal and hit the post. It was an all-action performance, which he’s capable of.

“There’s a really good player there and as long as he believes in how good he can be and enjoys playing football we’ll benefit from that.”

Rangers’ win left them just two points behind second-placed Blackburn with a game in hand, raising hopes of a return to the Premier League.

But Warburton said: “Just ignore the noise; never too high and never too low.

“We’re in a good position and the boys have worked hard to get there. But there are still a lot of games left and a lot of points to play for.”