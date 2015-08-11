I can perform at centre-back - Blind

Versatile Netherlands international Daley Blind insists he is capable of playing at centre-back for Manchester United.

The 25-year-old started alongside Chris Smalling in central defence as United claimed a 1-0 win over Tottenham in their Premier League opener on Saturday.

Usually a defensive midfielder, Blind said he was simply happy to be starting – and believes he has the smarts to perform as part of the back four.

"I’ve said many times before that I just want to play," he told MUTV.

"If you see what everyone can add to the team, then it's a real battle for places and everyone had to fight for a position.

"I got a chance on this occasion and I tried my best. Of course, people always say I don't have the height or the power but I think I'm clever enough and smart enough."

Blind put in a solid performance against Spurs, who had started well but struggled after going behind 1-0 to a Kyle Walker own goal in the 22nd minute.

The 27-time Netherlands international was delighted with the clean sheet, and helping keep Tottenham star Harry Kane goalless.

"If you see our opponent today, he’s very good; he wins a lot of headers and duels in the striking position so it’s not only about power and force," Blind said.

"I think we did well at the back, together with Chris, Luke [Shaw] and Matteo [Darmian] and we get a clean sheet so I was happy."