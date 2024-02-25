'I could be sh*t': Chelsea's Malo Gusto gives blunt preview of Carabao Cup final

By Tom Hancock
published

The Chelsea full-back has been heavily praised for his showing in the Blues' Premier League draw with Manchester City last weekend

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 17: Malo Gusto of Chelsea acknowledges the fans following the Premier League match between Manchester City and Chelsea FC at Etihad Stadium on February 17, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea defender Malo Gusto is keeping his feet firmly on the ground ahead of Sunday's Carabao Cup final, despite being given high praise for his immense performance in last weekend's 1-1 draw at Manchester City.

The French right-back did a fine job in shutting down City winger Jeremy Doku at the Etihad Stadium – but he insists that means nothing going into the Blues' Wembley showdown with Liverpool, bluntly stating that he "could be sh*t".

Gusto was speaking to The Athletic as he looks to help Chelsea win their first League Cup in nine years.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 17: Jeremy Doku of Manchester City is tackled by Malo Gusto of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Chelsea FC at Etihad Stadium on February 17, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Gusto expertly nullified the threat of Jeremy Doku (Image credit: Getty Images)

Reacting to the plaudits he received for his display against the champions, Gusto, 20, said: "It's nice, but I don’t really care about [praise]; I just want to become a better person and better player. The game against Doku, people talk about it, but it's just one game. Maybe this weekend I could be sh*t and the game after, I could be better. I just have to stay focused, to keep [the] good things.

"I came to Chelsea because I wanted to play against great players. The last game was complicated, but it was good for me to learn, to get confidence [for the Carabao Cup final]. It was good for me. I have good cardio, good legs. This is my football."

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 13: Malo Gusto of Chelsea looks on during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Fulham FC at Stamford Bridge on January 13, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

Gusto has made 16 starts for Chelsea in all competitions this term (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gusto joined Chelsea from Lyon for an initial £26.3m in January last year and has made 24 appearances for the club so far.

Injury to the Blues' first-choice right-back, Reece James, has afforded the France international – who made his senior debut for his country in October – the chance to feature regularly for Mauricio Pochettino's side this season.

More Chelsea stories

Frank Lampard was right to call out Chelsea's players for a drop in standards during his interim tenure last season, says one current Blues star.

Meanwhile, a big-name Arsenal player has been linked with a summer switch to Stamford Bridge.

And the Blues could rival Manchester United for one of the most prodigious strikers in Europe.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1