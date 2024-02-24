Chelsea line up shock Arsenal transfer raid as Todd Boehly plans surprise sale: report

Chelsea are reportedly considering offloading Robert Sanchez in the next transfer window, despite only signing the goalkeeper from Brighton last summer.

The Spaniard started the season as first choice between the sticks and held onto his spot until picking up a knee injury just before Christmas.

But there are doubts over whether Sanchez will regain his number one spot, with 24-year-old Serbian international Djordje Petrovic impressing as his deputy.

Robert Sanchez recently returned to training with Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

And now, according to HITC, Chelsea are prepared to move Sanchez on this summer and want to sign out-of-favour Arsenal 'keeper Aaron Ramsdale in his place.

The report adds that Ramsdale, who lost his Gunners number one place to David Raya earlier this season, is open to leaving the Emirates Stadium – having arrived from Sheffield United in 2021.

With Sanchez's contract at Stamford Bridge still having six years left to run, the Blues may be able to recoup their original £25m outlay on the two-time Spain international – which may prove sufficient to buy Ramsdale, 25, and have some money left in the bank.

Transfermarkt currently values the former Bournemouth custodian, who has represented England on four occasions at £23.9m.

Aaron Ramsdale has had to get used to warming the Arsenal bench (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sanchez has missed Chelsea's last 15 games in all competitions and looks set to remain sidelined for Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Liverpool at Wembley.

Ramsdale, meanwhile – having been ever present in the Premier League last term – has made only 10 appearances during the 2023/24 campaign, most recently in Arsenal's FA Cup third round exit to Liverpool in early January.

