I did not see Sissoko elbow - Pochettino

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino claimed he did not see the incident which could result in retrospective action against Moussa Sissoko following Saturday's goalless draw at Bournemouth.

Sissoko came on as a 72nd-minute substitute for Dele Alli and should have seen red eight minutes later for a needless elbow in the face of Harry Arter as the pair tussled for a loose ball at a throw-in.

Despite the incident occurring on the touchline next to the two dugouts, Pochettino insisted he missed it and was more eager to discuss his side's inability to establish a two-point lead at the top of the Premier League table in the early kick-off.

"I did not see it, I cannot comment on it," said the Argentine in quotes reported by the BBC.

On his team's display, he added: "It was a very competitive game, they were ready to compete and it was tough. We managed the whole game but if you don't score, it is difficult to win. We fought loads and it is one point more and a clean sheet.

"If we want to be contenders [for the title], we need to win games like these.

"They were very aggressive. It was tough with the kick-off early in the morning and we were better after 15 minutes. We did not create enough chances to score but I am pleased. The effort was good.

"We have a very busy schedule and it is a good point looking back on it. We are battling for the top and we missed an opportunity to be in that position."