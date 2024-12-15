‘I didn’t want to lose Solanke as your job becomes harder, but there’s a part of you that wants him to go to a higher level and get the recognition he deserves’: Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola explains conflict of emotion over England striker sale

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 24: Head Coach Andoni Iraola with Dominic Solanke of Bournemouth after their sides 1-0 defeat during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Manchester City at Vitality Stadium on February 24, 2024 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images)
Solanke and Iraola in 2023/24 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has described the conflict of emotions he felt when selling Dominic Solanke in the summer to Tottenham for £65m, after such a successful season at the Vitality Stadium.

Having finished with 48 points in the 2023/24 season, Bournemouth recorded their best-ever tally in the English top flight. Solanke proved a huge part in that success, though, scoring 19 Premier League goals, so losing him certainly made things more difficult at the beginning of this campaign.

Regardless, the club were expecting interesting in their star striker.

Bournemouth boss Iraola happy for Solanke to challenge himself

Bournemouth squad for 2024/25 BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - AUGUST 08: Head Coach Andoni Iraola of Bournemouth during pre-season training at Vitality Stadium on August 08, 2024 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images)

Iraola didn't want to lose Solanke, but understands the move (Image credit: Getty Images)

“It was always a strong possibility that he’d leave,” Iraola concedes to FourFourTwo. “Not after just the goals that he scored, but the performances he had last season. He was so consistent.”

The fact the move went through on August 10, just a week before the start of the season, did make things harder to deal with. But despite losing such a complete striker, Iraola almost welcomed the move – for Solanke, as much as anything.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 03: Dominic Solanke of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Aston Villa FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 03, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) Bournemouth

Solanke has settled in well at Spurs (Image credit: Getty Images)

“He wasn’t called up for the Euros, and that didn’t really help us – it made it hard to convince Dom to stay,” Iraola adds.

“There’s part of you as a coach where obviously you don’t want to lose him because your job becomes harder. But there’s a part of you that wants him to go to a higher level, to do well and get the recognition he deserves. Even though he plays for Spurs, we’re all still cheering for him and we’re glad he’s back in the national team.

“It’s a challenge for us all. We have to replace not just his goals but everything he gave to us with different kinds of players. Everyone has to contribute.”

Bournemouth have replaced Solanke well, with Evanilson arriving for a club-record £40m. With the Brazilian up front and other players improving, the Cherries are undoubtedly fighting for Europe and are well on course for an even larger points haul than their best-ever last term - breaking the 50-point barrier is certainly within sight.

