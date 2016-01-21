I do not control Felipe Anderson's fate - Pioli
Felipe Anderson continues to be linked to Manchester United but Lazio coach Stefano Pioli knows nothing about it.
Lazio coach Stefano Pioli insists he does not control any transfers as Manchester United reportedly ramp up their attempts to sign Felipe Anderson.
Felipe Anderson has been linked to a move to the Premier League for some time, with Lazio sporting director Igli Tare recently revealing the Serie A side turned down a €50million from United last August.
Pioli said he has not heard about any bids from United for the 22-year-old in the January transfer window, but mentioned he is not the one who makes the final call on player movements.
"Any answer I give will be interpreted how you want," he told Rai Sport.
"All I know is the club has not told me anything, and Felipe Anderson is working to find his best form.
"There’s no news, but I coach the squad and do not control transfers."
Lazio crashed out of the Coppa Italia quarter-finals on Wednesday after suffering a 1-0 loss to Juventus, while Pioli's men are sitting ninth in the Serie A table.
