'I don’t make fun of it. Well, maybe once or twice...': Demba Ba reflects on Steven Gerrard's infamous slip for Liverpool against Chelsea in 2014

As Liverpool hunted down their first league title in 24 years during the 2013/14 Premier League season, Chelsea rocked up to Anfield to spoil the party with a makeshift team under Jose Mourinho. And spoil it they did.

With the score 0-0 as the game approached the end of the first half, Mamadou Sakho played an innocuous pass to Steven Gerrard, who had dropped back into the quarter-back position he had picked up throughout the course of that campaign.

Of course, the rest is well-documented, with Gerrard's slip allowing Chelsea striker Demba Ba to race in on the goal marshalled by Simon Mignolet. The Senegalese striker duly took the opportunity, though capitalising on the mistake is not something he is overly sympathetic towards.

Ba celebrates his goal at Anfield (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I remember all of my goals like they were my first love, but this one is very special to people because of the scenario and the drama that went with it," Ba tells FourFourTwo.

"Gerrard hadn’t won the league and Liverpool hadn’t for many years. It was a really tough moment for those players. For me, frankly, it’s just another goal.

"There are iconic moments in football where you’re the good guy or the bad guy – that’s life. I don’t make fun of it. Well, maybe once or twice...!"

Gerrard attempted everything he could to try and win Liverpool the game (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool still had the opportunity to draw level in the second half, though, with Chelsea's game plan simply to nullify any attacking threat. The Reds attempted 26 shots at Mark Schwarzer's goal throughout the game, but only eight were on target as desperation soon kicked in.

The game eventually finished 2-0 to Chelsea, with Fernando Torres doubling their lead in the 94th minute. The win ensured that Liverpool were no longer in control of the title race, with Gerrard's infamous slip exacerbating the agony of the defeat.

